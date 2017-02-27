Ingleside police turn to public for help finding wanted woman

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - The Ingleside Police Department is looking for 57-year-old Debbie Lynn Whitmire, a woman wanted for fabricating or tampering evidence. They turned to the public via Facebook Monday for help locating her.

In fact, Ingleside police asked that people spread the word saying, "You can help by spreading her wanted poster like butter on a piece of toast with one simple share!"

Police said Whitmire has been "ducking and dodging" officers since October. She stands about five-foot seven, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ingleside police warn that Whitmire could be armed and dangerous, and if you see her to call them immediately.

