Jim Wells County deputies arrest one in Alice drug raid

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A drug raid in Alice led to one arrest and a number of illegal substances being taken off the streets Monday.

Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies raided a home in the 1100 block of Madison Street and found 29 grams of Xanax pills, about two ounces of marijuana and four vials of specific steroids.

32-year-old Jose Hinojosa was booked on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

