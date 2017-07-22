John Hernandez's family members react to firing of deputy

Relatives of the man strangled to death outside a Sheldon-area Denny's thanked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez for his decision to fire deputy Chauna Thompson, calling it a "good first step." The deputy and her husband have been charged with murder in Hernandez's death.

KHOU 10:03 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories