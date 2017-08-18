Kingsville murder suspect extradited to Kleberg County Jail

KLEBERG COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a Kingsville man on July 1 has been extradited back to Kleberg County.

36-year-old Francisco Longoria was caught in Missouri shortly after the murder of 37-year-old Raul Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found dead outside a home in the 500 block of East Henrietta after he was stabbed.

Longoria was located in Missouri by Kingsville Police and the Texas Rangers. He reportedly confessed to killing Rodriguez, but refused to voluntarily return to Texas to await trial. He was extradited Thursday and is currently in the Kleberg County Jail on a murder charge.

A bond has not been set for Longoria. He will be in court Aug. 28.

