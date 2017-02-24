Kingsville police investigate armed robbery at Stop-N-Shop

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Kingsville police are looking for a man who robbed the Stop-N-Shop on West King and Armstrong just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said a Hispanic man went behind the counter armed with a knife, took some money and left on foot. They said he was about six-feet tall, had an average build, a goatee, and was wearing a hoodie.

Police said the suspect is not the same man who has been robbing other stores in the Coastal Bend.

(© 2017 KIII)