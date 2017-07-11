Suspect in Kingsville stabbing homicide arrested in Missouri

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The man suspected in the July 1 stabbing homicide of 37-year-old Raul Rodriguez in Kingsville is now behind bars in St. Joseph, Mo.

Kingsville police with the help of the Texas Rangers identified 36-year-old Frank G. Longoria III as a person of interest in the crime, and after a DPS flight to St. Joseph, they said they were able to get a confession.

A warrant was obtained for Longoria's arrest and he is now behind bars awaiting an extradition hearing Friday so he can be sent back to Kleberg County.

It was the morning of July 1 when Kingsville police were called to the 500 block of East Henrietta where they found the body of Raul Rodriguez on his front porch. He had succumbed from injuries consistent with a stabbing.

After identifying Longoria as a person of interest, and that he had absconded to Missouri, Texas Rangers arranged for a DPS aircraft to fly them along with Kingsville Police Department detectives to St. Joseph, where they located Longoria and said they got a confession from him.

A warrant was secured for Longoria for a charge of murder.

Kingsville police said their investigation continues and that any person who might have information regarding the homicide should contact Senior Detective John Greif or Senior Detective Ryan Webb at 361-592-4311.

© 2017 KIII-TV