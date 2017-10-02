Knife wielding suspect leads CCPD officers on foot chase

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man led Corpus Christi police on a short foot chase Monday morning on Calle San Lucas, near Saratoga and Greenwood, after police said he held his common-law wife at knife point.

Police said when they arrived the male suspect kicked out a window air condition unit in the back bedroom of a home and fled on foot.

"He was first spotted in the backyard of 1301 and then he went back inside the house, and we went inside after him," CCPD Lt. Tim Brown said. "He was hiding in the bathroom."

The man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

