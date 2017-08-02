Live Oak County man pleas guilty to killing former coworker

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of murdering his friend and coworker last year in Live Oak County accepted a plea deal in court Wednesday.

Victor Martin Castillo Jr. pled guilty to shooting and killing Michael Jensen last June during a robbery while Jensen was working an overnight shift at a convenience store.

Castillo was sentenced to 60 years in state prison. He has to serve half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

