Live Oak County man pleas guilty to killing former coworker

Victor Martin Castillo Jr. pled guilty to shooting and killing Michael Jensen last June during a robbery while Jensen was working an overnight shift at a convenience store.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:53 PM. CDT August 02, 2017

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of murdering his friend and coworker last year in Live Oak County accepted a plea deal in court Wednesday.

Victor Martin Castillo Jr. pled guilty to shooting and killing Michael Jensen last June during a robbery while Jensen was working an overnight shift at a convenience store.

Castillo was sentenced to 60 years in state prison. He has to serve half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

