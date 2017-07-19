Man accused of leaving child in car fails to appear in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a no show in court Wednesday for the husband of the Saudi couple accused of leaving their child in a car while catching a movie at the Starplex movie theater in Corpus Christi back in February.

Mohammed Altaynami and Norah Alghareeb were both indicted for child endangerment back in June.

Officials said Altaynami was expected in the 214th District Court Wednesday morning to appear before Judge Inna Klein, but did not show up. The judge has now issued a warrant for Altaynami.

