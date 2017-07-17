Man accused of taking photos up nine-year-old's skirt

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 37-year-old male accused of taking pictures up the dress of a nine-year-old girl's skirt was arrested at his home Thursday as the result of an investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police said 37-year-old Ismael Anaya was arrested at his home at around 1 p.m. Thursday on a parole violation warrant. A search of his residence was conducted and police say evidence was seized.

The investigation began July 9 when employees of a clothing and souvenir shop on Padre Island said they saw Anaya taking the inappropriate photos and confronted him. Anaya reportedly ran from the scene and was able to escape into the residential area behind the store.

The Corpus Christi Police Department searched for the offender and continued to follow up on the incident with the help of store employees and were able to identify Anaya.

Anaya is now booked into the Nueces County Jail.

