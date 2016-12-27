Man allegedly breaks into church, crashes into two police cars

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 61-year-old man is accused of causing over $10,000 in damage to a church on Waldron Road, and then striking two Corpus Christi Police Department patrol cars with his vehicle before officers were able to arrest him Monday morning.

A 58-year-old man called Corpus Christi police at 8 a.m. Monday to complain that 61-year-old Keith Glasson was trying to force his way into the church in the 3700 block of Waldron Road. The 58-year-old man told police he was in the kitchen of the building when he heard banging at the front door. He saw Glasson get a golf club and smash windows of the church. The man told police the church has had recent problems with Glasson.

Glasson left the church prior to law enforcement arrival.

Officers found Glasson at a convenience store located at Waldron and Caribbean. He saw the first police unit in the Stripes parking lot and reversed into the unit, side swiping the unit and continuing around the parking lot. Glasson circled around and rammed that same patrol unit from the rear and proceeded out of the parking lot.

Glasson then drove onto Waldron Road and collided with a guard rail. He reversed and headed north when he rammed a second police unit, causing it to spin around in the intersection of Waldron and Caribbean. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Glasson then exited his vehicle in a delirious state and officers took Glasson into custody.

One officer was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital South where he was released with a cut and contusion to his left forearm, as well as some small cuts to his face. The other officer suffered some neck and shoulder pain but remained in service.

Glasson was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries and then delivered to the City Detention Center. Glasson was arrested for felony criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault. Glasson's gray 2008 Dodge Ram pickup was impounded and the two patrol cars were towed due to damage from the scene.

