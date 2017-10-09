Man arrested after being spotted in stolen Dodge Avenger

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 25-year-old male was arrested Saturday morning in the 6800 block of Aswan Drive after police say he was spotted in a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Ennis Joslin and SPID when they saw a blue Dodge Avenger parked by the air pump at the Valero in the 7800 block of SPID. The officer recognized it as a recently stolen vehicle and followed it to Aswan Drive.

After confirming that the vehicle was still reported stolen, officers made contact with the driver and arrested him.

The driver, 25-year-old Alpha Dale Crocker, was also found to have an active arrest warrant out of Nueces County. He was transported to the City Detention Center.

