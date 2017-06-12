Man arrested for assaulting residents, breaking car windows during rage fit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dalraida Sunday night after hearing reports that a suspect was hitting people with a bat and breaking vehicle windows.

When officers arrived on the scene, a witness told them that the suspect was being restrained by another citizen. Officers located the suspect and detained him.

A witness told police that he had kicked the suspect out of his apartment because he had not paid rent. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Zachary Lee Murray, was gathering his belongings and while doing so, allegedly began turning his aggression to people as they walked up to the complex.

At one point, an 18-year-old female arrived and said Murray was carrying a pool cue, and not a bat, and pointed it at her. She said she turned and ran and felt the suspect hit her in the rib cage. When a 17-year-old male approached and told Murray to stop, Murray allegedly struck him in the wrist before turning the pool cue to the windows of two cars.

That's when a citizen in the area restrained Murray.

Murray was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was transported to the City Detention Center.

