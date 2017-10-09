Man arrested for assaulting woman twice in one day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 28-year-old male was arrested Sunday night after police say he assaulted a female twice in one day.

Corpus Christi police received a call from a 24-year-old female who advised that her boyfriend assaulted her while she was driving her vehicle. The female said the argument was about money and that the suspect had begun throwing small items at her while he sat in the backseat of her vehicle. Eventually, the victim said he decided to stop throwing items at the female and began to punch her on the left side of the face.

The victim told police she stopped at a convenience store and the suspect got out and walked away. Officers followed the victim to her residence in the 8300 block of Moffett Circle to make sure the suspect was not there.

Later that night, police received another call from the victim advising that the suspect had entered through a broken window at the residence and assaulted her again. Officers contacted the victim at a convenience store near her residence and told them that the suspect punched her in the back of the head while she was laying in bed.

Police followed the victim back to her residence where the female noticed the door was dead bolted from the inside. Officers checked the surrounding area and found the suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Quintanilla, walking away from the back door. He was arrested for assault and taken to the City Detention Center.

