Man arrested for breaking into dollar store, stealing shampoo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested a 38-year-old male just after 1 a.m. Thursday for allegedly breaking into a Dollar General on Leopard Street and stealing more than a dozen bottles of shampoo.

Police said they were called to the Dollar General in the 5700 block of Leopard Street after the burglary alarm went off. When they got there they found that the front sliding glass door had been broken with a large rock, but nobody was inside. A nearby witness who was awakened by the burglary alarm said he saw a light colored SUV leaving the business and turning on Leopard.

Police found a vehicle matching the description, made contact with the occupants and released them a short time later.

The store manager reviewed security footage at the store and could see the suspect entering the store and going behind the register. After an unsuccessful attempt at getting into the locked cigarette case, the suspect went to the beauty isle and grabbed about 12-15 bottles of shampoo before leaving the store.

It turns out, the officer who had stopped the SUV earlier in the night confirmed that the suspect was inside the vehicle he had stopped. That information was put out over the radio and at around 3:30 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle at 25th and Buford. Inside, officers found broken glass and the bottles of shampoo.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Sedric Luckerson, was arrested and taken to the City Detention Center. The vehicle was impounded.

© 2017 KIII-TV