Man arrested for dragging woman out of parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after police saw him speed off with a woman hanging onto the door of his vehicle just across from Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters.

It was around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers in the parking lot of CCPD headquarters said they could hear tires screeching across the street. They saw a white truck pulling out of the Whataburger parking lot with a 29-year-old woman hanging from the driver’s side door.

Police said the woman lost her grip and fell on Water Street. The driver slowed briefly and then sped off. One officer tended to the woman and another pursued the vehicle. Officers located and stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of South Tanchaua Street. Inside they found 31-year-old Alejandro Paz, who the victim said had borrowed her vehicle but failed to return it.

The victim told police that Paz was supposed to return the vehicle the same day he borrowed it, but would not return her calls or text messages. She had a friend set up a meeting with Paz at the Whataburger, and once he arrived she went to recover her vehicle. Instead, he began to drive off.

Paz already had an arrest warrant for a probation violation, and was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the City Detention Center.

The victim suffered scrapes to her knees and arms. She was treated by medics at the scene and her truck was returned to her.

(© 2017 KIII)