Man arrested in connection with westside bomb scare

Corpus Christi police have arrested the man involved in Tuesday's bomb scare in the city's westside.
It was around 1 p.m. when police arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Linda Vista and found explosive making materials on the porch.
Police had originally been called out to the home about an altercation about a nearby business. They said 46-year-old Jose Flores had entered a store in the 4900 block of Ambassador Row and threatened the employees with a machete.
Flores was charged with aggravated assault for the machete attack and additionally charged for having components for an explosive at his home.
