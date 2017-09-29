Man arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police have arrested a man accused of trying to have sex with a young child. 32-year old Joshua Ryan Hall was taken into custody Thursday night after and investigation by the CCPD Internet Crimes Against Children division.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim's parents contacted police on Wednesday to make the report. Investigators interviewed the female victim, she told police Hall sent her a message through Facebook and struck up a conversation.

Hall continued to send her messages and even called her on the phone trying to convince her to meet up and engage in sexual activity. Hall also told the victim that he had a sexual relationship with another girl that when to the same school as her.

Hall arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Nueces County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

