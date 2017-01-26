Man arrested with six pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested 31-year-old Rodney Eulenfeld for possession of six pounds of marijuana Wednesday after the contraband was discovered during a traffic stop.

An officer conducted the traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at the 7800 block of Jim Wells Drive near Oso Parkway, in the area of Yorktown and Staples. The stop was made because the officer said Eulenfeld was using his cell phone.

During the stop, the officer's K-9 unit, Tanja, searched the exterior of the vehicle and indicated there was contraband inside, which led the officer to discover six pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $30,000.





The officer arrested Eulenfeld for possession of marijuana. The marijuana was seized as evidence, the vehicle was impounded and Eulenfeld was delivered to the City Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana in the amount of five-50 pounds is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

