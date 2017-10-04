Man caught walking down street with stolen chainsaw

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 32-year-old male was arrested Tuesday evening after a Corpus Christi police officer saw him walking with a large object covered by a dark colored jacket.

It turned out to be a brand new chainsaw from the Home Depot down the street.

According to police, it was around 8:50 p.m. when an officer on patrol saw 32-year-old Sean Matthew Fitch carrying the object in the 13000 block of Leopard Street. The officer made contact with Fitch and said he was acting very nervous. That's when the officer discovered the chainsaw. It was still in its box with the security device attached.

The officer did not buy Fitch's story when he questioned him about the chainsaw, so Fitch was detained as another officer contacted a Home Depot supervisor. The supervisor confirmed that Fitch had walked out of the store without paying for the chainsaw.

Fitch was arrested and transported to the City Detention Center. The chainsaw was returned to the store.

