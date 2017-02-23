CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man who fled from police on foot during a routine traffic stop at Kostoryz and Holly was arrested Thursday after police say he tried to light two police units on fire with a lighter.

According to police, a patrol officer smelled marijuana during a traffic stop and said the passenger and driver were lying about their identities. The two were placed in handcuffs while officers investigated, and that is when police said the passenger got loose and ran across Kostoryz, stopping to try and burn two police units along the way.

The passenger was detained and arrested.

