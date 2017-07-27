Man in critical condition after shooting at La Armada Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon at the La Armada Apartments.

Police said the call originally came in as a suspicious person with a gun, but when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police surveyed the area for evidence.

Corpus Christi police are looking for answers from witnesses at the station.

"They're interviewing witnesses that they have, trying to find potential witnesses, trying to find a suspect, trying to piece together what went on," CCPD Sr. Officer Travis Pace said.

Police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to contact them at 361-886-2600.

© 2017 KIII-TV