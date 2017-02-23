Man robbed, stabbed near makeshift homeless camp on Holly Road

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man who was jogging Thursday morning in the 5900 block of Holly Road was stabbed by a couple of homeless men near a makeshift campsite, according to Corpus Christi police officers.

It was around 11 a.m. when police said the man was jogging through the area and was stabbed near the homeless camp. He managed to run and get help from a business on Holly Road.

Police said the homeless men took the jogger's wallet and cell phone.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KIII)