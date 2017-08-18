Man shoots ex-wife, commits suicide in George West hotel

GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - Live Oak County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital Friday afternoon in George West.

Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on South Nueces Street. Authorities received reports of a female being assaulted and left bleeding from a gunshot wound to the side of her face.

Officers found a man sitting in a truck outside the hotel, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said the man had met the victim, his ex-wife, during her lunch to obtain child support money.

The woman was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

