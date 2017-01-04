Man shot multiple times while entering home overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Elgin in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived and contacted the victim's father who advised that his son had been shot. Officers contacted the 27-year-old male victim who was conscious and responsive. The victim had been shot several times in the lower back area.

The victim advised that he had just spoken to a male subject outside. As he was walking into the residence numerous shots were fired into the house, striking the victim. There were four other people inside the house that were not injured. The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect may have been driving a gold four-door vehicle, possibly a Buick.

