Man shot outside of local men's club

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are investigating a shooting outside a local men's club.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m Sunday morning outside the Cabaret Men's Club on Leopard near Navigation.

Detectives say a man in an SUV struck three people in the parking lot with the vehicle as he tried to leave.

That is when someone outside the club opened fire, shooting the driver.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

Investigators say the group hit by the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

