Man suspected in back-to-back armed robberies arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Corpus Christi police said he attempted to rob two different restaurants in the span of 20 minutes.

According to police, it was 9:46 a.m. when a man wearing a white shirt and blue pajama pants robbed the Wingstop in the 4900 block of Ayers Street at gunpoint. He then fled on foot.

Shortly after that robbery, at about 10 a.m., the same suspect attempted to rob the Taqueria Cancun in the 4400 block of Greenwood, again displaying a gun before taking off on foot.

Police caught up with the suspect in the 1900 block of Karen, just a few blocks away. They are still looking for the pistol that was allegedly in the suspect's possession.

