Man suspected of shooting 25-year-old arrested for aggravated assault

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 38-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old male in the area of Ayers and Date streets.

Police said they were called out to the Stripes convenience store in the 2700 block of South Staples Street after the store clerk said the victim walked in saying he had been shot and was on his way to the emergency room. Officers went to Doctor's Regional Hospital and found the victim there along with a witness.

The victim said he was going to meet a girl in the area when a man got out of a vehicle and shot at him, the bullet hitting him through his car door.

An investigation led police to the 2900 block of Seagull Boulevard where they saw a man fitting the suspect's description walking out of a home. When the suspect saw them he ran inside, dropping a bag along the way.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old David Martinez, was arrested. Officers said the bag he dropped contained marijuana, methamphetamine and about 28 pills., and he also had an active warrant for aggravated assault.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV