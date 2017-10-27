Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 38-year-old Christopher Garza, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Garza stands 5'5" and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Garza's whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600.

