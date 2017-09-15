Man wanted for tossing rock through store window

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police need your help to track down a suspect accused of breaking the window at a cell phone store Monday morning.

It happened at the T-Mobile store in the 3200 block of South Port. Police said they arrived and looked at surveillance video showing a man picking up a rock, walk up to the business and toss it through the window.

If you can identify the suspect, call police at 361-886-2600.

