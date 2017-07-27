Manhunt underway in Bee County for two burglary suspects

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Authorities are searching the brush outside the community of Mineral in Bee County for two burglary suspects, one of whom may be injured after bailing out of a vehicle going 65 miles per hour.

The suspects may also be involved with drugs, according to authorities. Two other suspects are already in custody.

3News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KIII-TV