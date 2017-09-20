Money found in laundry detergent a second time in Jim Wells County

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - It has happened again in Jim Wells County -- a large amount of money was found hidden inside a box of laundry detergent.

Jim Wells County Sheriff's Deputies said they stopped an SUV Monday on southbound Highway 281 and smelled marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up $14,000 and two ounces of marijuana, all sealed in plastic bags hidden in a box of laundry detergent.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Xavier Martinez, and his passenger, 33-year-old Daniel Martinez, Jr., were charged with money laundering and possession of marijuana.

It was just last month when another traffic stop in that area turned up $100,000 stashed in a couple boxes of laundry detergent.

