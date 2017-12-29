More suspects charged in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez made an announcement Friday regarding the capital murder case of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, who was killed in October of 2016.

Gonzalez announced that several individuals who authorities believed were involved in Wood's murder have been indicted by a Grand Jury, and that the main suspect in the case, Joseph Tejeda, will be facing the death penalty.

Wood's body was found buried in a wooden box in rural Nueces County. She was said to have been beaten and then fatally shot. Tejeda was arrested for the crime and has been in jail awaiting trial, but now a new group of suspects are also facing charges related to the case.

Gonzalez said the state will be seeking the death penalty against Tejeda, who is charged with capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A suspect named Sandra Vasquez is also being held in the Nueces County Jail facing charges of capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery. She will also be facing the death penalty.

A third individual, Christopher Gonzalez, was also indicted for capital murder for his role in the crime as well. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity as well.

Gonzalez said it was a big network of individual who were involved in the crime.

Theodore Alan was indicted for aggravated robbery, and three other individuals -- Gregorio Rolando-Cruz, Magdalena Yvette-Carvajal and Rosalinda Musella -- were all charged with tampering with evidence.

Gonzalez, Carvajal and Musella are all still being sought by police. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts call police at 361-886-2600.

