More than $2,000 in valuables stolen during home invasion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A single mother and her two children were robbed Thursday morning by four individuals who forced their way into a home and made off with about $2,000 worth of valuables.

Corpus Christi police said it was around 7:30 a.m. when four Hispanic males in their early 20s forced entry to a home in the 5800 block of Limerick. Only a 16-year-old male was home at the time.

The teen was told to get down on the floor unless he wanted to be shot, although no weapon was ever presented. The teen was unharmed but the culprits made off with several items from inside the home.

Police are investigating the incident. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KIII-TV