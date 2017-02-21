KIII
More than a dozen City owned vehicles burglarized

Jonathan Munson, KIII 11:16 AM. CST February 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating the burglary of at least 17 vehicles early Tuesday morning at a City Solid Waste Department building, along with the theft of two generators from the property.

Police said a City employee spotted two male suspects getting in and out of City owned vehicles at around 4 a.m. at the property in the 2500 block of Hygeia. The suspects fled on foot once they were discovered.

