More than a dozen City owned vehicles burglarized

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating the burglary of at least 17 vehicles early Tuesday morning at a City Solid Waste Department building, along with the theft of two generators from the property.

Police said a City employee spotted two male suspects getting in and out of City owned vehicles at around 4 a.m. at the property in the 2500 block of Hygeia. The suspects fled on foot once they were discovered.

