Mugshots released of two arrested for entering JBSA-Randolph illegally

Guadalupe County officials have released the mugshots of the two individuals arrested Saturday night for entering Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph 'unlawfully'.

Joseph Douch (left), 26, and Dontae Brown (right), 24, both of Houston, face charges of evading arrest. Both have a bond of $50,000.

The base went on lockdown Saturday night after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into an installation fence on base. The crew reportedly fled on foot and Douch and Brown were detained by police. The third suspect was able to get away.

Security officials at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph reported their overnight search for the third suspect accused of entering the base 'unlawfully' with two others proved unsuccessful.

Officials tweeted they are still looking for the third suspect, an African American male in his mid-20s standing between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet.

JBSA-RANDOLPH UPDATE: Overnight sweeps for suspect were negative; residents asked to continue personal safety measures pic.twitter.com/L6qDoD0d8t — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) October 15, 2017

Texas DPS and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the search.

During a press conference late Saturday evening, officials said that there was no indication that any of the individuals were armed or that anyone was being held hostage in any homes by the suspect that officials were searching for.

At first, no one was being allowed off the base but later officials said that people were being allowed off the base after their cars and trunks were searched.

By late Saturday, officials said that they weren't sure if the third suspect was still on base but they were treating the situation as such.

GCSO has added that the Air Force requested that they not release any additional information.

This message was posted to the JBSA Facebook page:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several people at JBSA-Randolph have reported that the base is on lockdown. A text message has been sent to people on base to "shelter-in-place" and to lock all doors.

Those on base are reportedly being sent those text messages repeatedly.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS has been asked to assist with a vehicle inside the military installation but those are the only details that they were able to provide.

