Murder suspect's request for reduced bond denied

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Carina Castellanos in June of 2016 and leaving her remains inside a ditch in a Mathis corn field was back in court Thursday to request a bond reduction.

It was around mid-July of 2016 when police said 31-year-old Nigel Green, Castellanos' boyfriend at the time, confessed to murdering Castellanos and led officers to her remains. She had been missing since June 21.

Police said Green already had pending charges of aggravated assault and assault for two instances of violence against Castellanos, including incidents where she contacted police to report being choked and threatened.

On Thursday, Green was in court requesting that his bond be reduced from $1.5 million. The judge denied the request.

It wasn't the first time Green's requests for a reduced bond were denied by the courts. In October of last year, he made a similar request and was denied because he was determined to be a flight risk.

Green's trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was pushed back because Green hired new lawyers. His trial is now expected to begin Feb. 5, 2018.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV