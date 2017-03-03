Neighborhood on edge as CCPD look for kidnapping suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search continues for the man who attempted to kidnap a 56-year-old woman Thursday, and some neighbors are on edge after the incident.

21-year-old Anissa Sardelich is a university student who lives in the neighborhood where the 56-year-old woman was attacked by a man Thursday morning as she walked down Ft. Worth Street near Carmel Parkway. She said she and her neighbors are definitely on guard after what happened.

The suspect tried to drag the woman into his car but neighbors scared him off.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said detectives are pouring over security footage they have received from some homeowners and hope to find something that may lead to the capture of the attempted kidnapping suspect.

(© 2017 KIII)