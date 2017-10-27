Nueces County Sheriff's Office looking to locate wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public for help finding a wanted man.

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old David Calvillo. He stands about 5'6", weighs 294 pounds, has a mustache and goatee, and also has some tattoos that might help identify him.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Calvillo has two tattoos on his chest -- one that says "You b****es have no manners" and another that says "B****es got no manners."

If you know of Calvillo's whereabouts, call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239 or 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.

