One dead, one on the run after shooting at crash scene

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said one man is dead and another on the run after a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday outside of a corner store at Morgan and Baldwin.

Police said they found a car crashed into a pole at that intersection. Inside the vehicle, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he lated died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and police are on the lookout for the suspect.

