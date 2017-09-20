One injured, one arrested in shooting at Kingsville residence

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A Kingsville was shot just after midnight Monday at a home in the 2800 block of North Armstrong and drove himself to the hospital to be treated.

Kleberg County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the residence in response to calls about the shooting. They said the victim had been in an ongoing dispute with his ex-girlfriend and the owner of the residence, identified as Ernesto Vera III.

Deputies said a confrontation occurred between the victim and Vera and during their dispute, Vera shot the victim. Vera was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Kleberg County Jail.

As for the victim, deputies said he drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and transported to another hospital in Corpus Christi.

The incident is still under investigation.

