One man arrested in North Beach aggravated robbery case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Officers have announced an arrest in connection with the aggravated robbery that happened last Sunday on North Beach.

After surveillance video was released, a suspect was quickly identified as 42-year old Robert Johnnie Garcia on Wednesday. Then Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive and Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Garcia in Ingleside. He was also booked on a parole violation warrant.

You may recall, it was back on Sunday when two men tried to rob a manager at the Pier 99 restaurant on North Beach. Detectives said two men entered the store with a gun and demanded money from an employee. The employee was pistol whipped when she tried to shield herself.

Police continue to search for the second suspect in the case. The men were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white two door truck. Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

