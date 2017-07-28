One of two Bee County burglary suspects captured

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Bee County deputies said one of two burglary suspects who led them on a high speed chase into brush country Thursday near Mineral has been captured and jailed.

According to authorities, Richard Hyatt is believed to be the driver of the vehicle that was first spotted in Karnes City during a possible burglary. Hyatt and his alleged accomplice, Chad Hughes, took off and Bee County deputies eventually gave chase. The suspects drove into the thick brush and left a woman and juvenile behind in the car.

The woman called authorities and they were able to find the two. They were also able to figure out that they were looking for Hyatt and Hughes.

Hughes is believed to be injured and may still be lying somewhere on that ranch south of Mineral after bailing from the vehicle during Thursday's chase.

