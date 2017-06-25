Parking Lot Brawl Leads to Arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A night out ended up turning violent as folks left one Corpus Christi nightclub early Sunday morning.

It was right around 2 a.m. when police say they were called to a nightclub on the 4600 block of Everhart. It's where a brawl broke out in the parking lot.

Officers tried to break up two large groups of people fighting. As police tried to get control of the scene, an officer ended up getting struck. He'll be okay, but the fight landed a couple of people in handcuffs.

Lt. Steven Gonzalez with CCPD said, "when we got here we were shifting the crowd out, trying to get the crowd out. There was one group causing the disturbance and then it erupted into a fight with another group of people. We tried to stop the fight and a couple of arrest were made."

The people who were arrested are facing various charges from disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and assaulting an officer.

