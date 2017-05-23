Police arrest two men suspected in 30 Alice burglaries

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Alice police have two men in custody that they said are connected to a recent string of burglaries in that city.

Detectives said the big break in the case may help solve up to 30 burglaries of homes, businesses and cars.

Detectives returned stolen goods to one burglary victim Tuesday. The goods were all stolen Monday night from a storage building behind her house.

"Alice PD did a great job in catching the people, or the one person that did it, and having the stuff returned within a matter of last night to right now," burglary victim Tawntajha Vasquez said. "We already have our stuff back so they did an awesome job."

Officers said David Cruz and Joshua Rodriguez were trying to sell off the stolen goods Tuesday morning.

"He left us some evidence behind at one of our scenes and we were able to verify him like that, and this morning we were able to identify his vehicle," Alice Police Sgt. Enrique Saenz said. "And a good outstanding citizen gave us a call and tipped us off, so we were able to nab him as he was actually trying to sell some more stolen property."

Detectives now have both men in jail and believe they will eventually be connected to at least 30 burglaries of homes, cars and businesses in Alice.

