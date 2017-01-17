Police discover elderly man beaten inside his home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly man in his 80s was found beaten just before noon Tuesday at his home near the intersection of Morgan and 14th. Officers beleive the beating happened overnight.
Police said a caregiver showed up Tuesday morning and found the man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Investigators said it appears a television and possibly a cell phone were taken from the home.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs