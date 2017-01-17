Police discover elderly man beaten inside his home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly man in his 80s was found beaten just before noon Tuesday at his home near the intersection of Morgan and 14th. Officers beleive the beating happened overnight.

Police said a caregiver showed up Tuesday morning and found the man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said it appears a television and possibly a cell phone were taken from the home.

