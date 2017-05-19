KIII
Police investigate armed robbery at motel off Lantana

Corpus Christi police were called out to a motel off Lantana Friday morning after a man ran into the office and pointed a gun at employees.

It happened around 9 a.m. Police said the man had jumped over the counter and took money from a register. He then ran outside where a driver was waiting and fled in a Kia Sorento.

The man was wearing a mask during the robbery.

Police are reviewing security camera footage. If you have any information regarding this crime, pleace all police at 361-886-2600.

