Police investigate armed robbery in Del Mar College parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Venters Business Building on Del Mar College's East Campus.

Del Mar College Security was notified about the crime at 10:51 a.m. According to Del Mar officials, a female student was approached by a suspect demanding her purse and holding what appeared to be a handgun. The suspect fled in a dark green and gold Chevy Tahoe with a faded hood and partial license plate GVW.

Off-duty Corpus Christi Police Department officers working at the college responded immediately and determined that the suspect had left the campus. Del Mar College's emergency alert system sent out notice of the incident at 12:15 p.m.

College officials said before their Summer Session 1, which began Tuesday, they had already increased the number of CCPD officers on duty at their campuses during both daytime and evening hours. They also have off-duty CCPD officers at their campuses, and security personnel patrolling 24 hours a day.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, additional off-duty uniformed CCPD officers were added to the college's security forces.

College officials also remind students that Emergency Call Boxes are located throughout their campuses, including one near the Venters Business Building.

