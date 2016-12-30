Police investigate downtown office building break ins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating a series of break-ins at a downtown office building. They said eight reports were made Wednesday morning at the American Bank Plaza building on North Carancahua.

Investigators believe the crimes happened overnight.

Various offices had drawers and cabinets with paper thrown everywhere. Petty cash was stolen in a number of cases. Police said there was no evidence of forced entry in any of the offices, and they are still working up a suspect profile.

