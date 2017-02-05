CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle. Police say the victim was discovered at Texan Trail near Ray High School just after one Sunday morning.

The driver who struck the man did not stay at the scene.

A witness gave officers a description of the vehicle. After searching the area, authorities were able to locate the car believed to be involved nearby at the Buccaneer Apartments.

The vehicle had extensive damage to the hood and windshield.

A man believed to be the driver was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Capt. Patrick McMenamy with the Corpus Christi Police Department told 3 News, "at this time we do have one adult male in custody, and it's an ongoing investigation."

Investigators have not said at this point if the man taken into custody will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KIII)